 Germany mulls nixing foreign vacations over coronavirus fears | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 24.03.2021

Germany

Germany mulls nixing foreign vacations over coronavirus fears

The German government said it is looking into the possibility of a temporary stop on foreign vacations. Confusion among people in Germany was high when trips to Spain's Mallorca were allowed, but domestic travel wasn't.

German tourists line up at airport check-in desks to board flights to Mallorca

Many failed to understand how people could be allowed to flock to Mallorca but others couldn't vacation in Germany

In the second major change of course for the day, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has announced that it is now considering the reversal of a decision made during a marathon coronavirus meeting of federal and state leaders on Monday.

Beyond backing off the idea of an extra day of quiet over the Easter holiday weekend, leaders have reacted to intense backlash over a decision to allow Germans to vacation abroad while many here cannot travel at home. Now it seems that Berlin is looking at the legal possibility of reversing the original green light for foreign travel.

js/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Germany

