Germany mulls nixing foreign vacations over coronavirus fears

In the second major change of course for the day, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has announced that it is now considering the reversal of a decision made during a marathon coronavirus meeting of federal and state leaders on Monday.

Beyond backing off the idea of an extra day of quiet over the Easter holiday weekend, leaders have reacted to intense backlash over a decision to allow Germans to vacation abroad while many here cannot travel at home. Now it seems that Berlin is looking at the legal possibility of reversing the original green light for foreign travel.

