Germany mulls domestic spaceport

German industry wants the government to invest more in space research and development. That includes building a domestic spaceport.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has signaled that the government will consider building a space launch center after German industries demanded more to investment in space research and development.
Read more: German companies want a private German spaceport
"Space travel excites many people and creates thousands of jobs. We are leaders in satellite technology. Therefore, I will examine the suggestion of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) for a spaceport," he told the mass-circulation Bild.
German industry has called for the space innovation budget to more than double from €285 million ($318 million) to a level on par with France at more than €700 million.
According to BDI, German is ranked eighth in the world for space investments, even though it has the fourth largest economy in the world.
"The strength of Germany as a high-tech location is not reflected in the state of space investment," BDI head Dieter Kempf said at a space congress in Berlin last week.
A domestic spaceport would allow Germany to launch satellites and participate in the commercialization of space, according to BDI.
cw/rt (dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Do you like resting in bed? Then German space scientists have a job for you testing microgravity's effects on the human body. (29.03.2019)
Space tourism takes another step towards reality with Virgin Galactic's mission control center. The facility aims to connect paying customers to the business of space travel before launching them into the final frontier. (16.08.2019)
Hundreds of millions of euros have been earmarked for Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to get its own presence in space. The chancellor's office is pushing the project, but critics are skeptical. (06.11.2017)
German astronaut Alexander Gerst has been honored at a Federal Order of Merit ceremony themed on breaking down divides. Also receiving plaudits were activists who sought political freedom in the former East Germany. (02.10.2019)
With just weeks to go before France's space command starts to cover orbital defense, Defense Minister Florence Parly has provided more information about the perceived threats and the country's plans to counter them. (25.07.2019)