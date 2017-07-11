Germany mourns victims of deadly floods — live updates

As Germany mourns after deadly floods devasted swaths of the country, the cleanup operation goes on. The situation remains tense in some areas. Follow DW for more.
This article was last updated at 05:42 UTC
Before and after footage of the Ahr valley show just how much water was carried by the small river, spilling into the entire town and the dramatic devastation that followed.
Armin Laschet, the Christian Democratic candidate for this year's general election, has warned that the rebuilding from the damage caused by the floods "will take months, even years."
The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said "the disaster is not over yet" because thousands of homes across the flood-hit region are without power or running water.
He added that all levels of government were moving "as quickly as possible" to disburse aid to the victims of the extreme weather.
Cologne police said in a statement on Sunday that they had managed to reach 700 people who had been declared missing. There are now just 150 people who they have not yet been able to get hold of in the regions around Cologne and Bonn.
A spokesperson for the German Meteorological Service (DWD) defended its role saying the agency had "done what it was supposed to do."
The DWD warned local authorities of the expected weather pattern, but often these messages were not passed on, the spokesperson told German broadcaster ZDF.
In Germany, local districts are responsible for deciding relevant measures, not the DWD.