Germany mourns victims of deadly floods — live updates

More than 150 people have been reported dead across western Germany, with many more fatalities across Europe

Chancellor Angela Merkel says government will work to tackle climate change and rebuild

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is set to visit the areas in North Rhine-Westphalia

One dam burst has still not been ruled out

The flooding has also impacted eastern Germany and Austria

This article was last updated at 05:42 UTC

Aerial view of the flooding

Before and after footage of the Ahr valley show just how much water was carried by the small river, spilling into the entire town and the dramatic devastation that followed.

The before and after shots show the extent of the flooding in Altenburg in Altenahr

For more before and after shots, click here.

Disaster not over yet, warns CDU's Laschet

Armin Laschet, the Christian Democratic candidate for this year's general election, has warned that the rebuilding from the damage caused by the floods "will take months, even years."

The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said "the disaster is not over yet" because thousands of homes across the flood-hit region are without power or running water.

He added that all levels of government were moving "as quickly as possible" to disburse aid to the victims of the extreme weather.

Police contact 700 missing persons

Cologne police said in a statement on Sunday that they had managed to reach 700 people who had been declared missing. There are now just 150 people who they have not yet been able to get hold of in the regions around Cologne and Bonn.

Weather agency defends itself

A spokesperson for the German Meteorological Service (DWD) defended its role saying the agency had "done what it was supposed to do."

The DWD warned local authorities of the expected weather pattern, but often these messages were not passed on, the spokesperson told German broadcaster ZDF.

In Germany, local districts are responsible for deciding relevant measures, not the DWD.