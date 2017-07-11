Germany mourns 80,000 COVID dead in national service

Germany is holding a national memorial day on Sunday for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel are attending memorial events, just as the country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims A moment of solidarity Back in January, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked citizens to place a light or a candle in their windows in memory of Germany's coronavirus victims. Steinmeier said the lights intended to "show compassion at a dark time."

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Speaking to those left behind In March Germany's head of state, spoke to affected families. For many, one of the biggest problems has been not being able to visit relatives in hospital and, in the worst case, having to watch from a distance how they die alone.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Helping those in need To help those who are critically ill in intensive care units, many hospitals have completely restructured the way they work. In view of the increasing number of infections, officials are warning that ICUs are filling fast and urgent action is needed.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Illness and death The pandemic has particularly affected older people and those with preexisting conditions. According to Germany's public health institute, 85 percent of those who died were older than 70. But there are indications COVID may have a lasting effect on the lungs and other organs of those who survive.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims The battle against COVID-19 variants Virologists are working hard to counter virus variants. According to health officials, the coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain, known as B.1.1.7, now accounts for 90% of recorded cases in Germany.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Gigantic testing effort Large testing stations, such as this one at Gütersloh Airport, are part of Germany's strategy to deal with the pandemic. Another key element is speeding up the rate of vaccination. After a slow and problematic start, more and more Germans are now getting the vaccine. As of March 16, at least 18 per cent of Germans had received at least one jab.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims Isolation and loneliness "No medicine is as effective as having your family close," say leading physicians and palliative care specialists. As Germany increases testing and vaccinations, restricting contact between Covid 19 patients and their relatives should remain the absolute exception.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims At their limits Germany fared comparatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, but the end of last year saw Germany's death toll spike. Germany recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths in December alone. Many crematoriums were at their limits, such as this one in the state of Saxony.

Remembering Germany's coronavirus victims International commemoration According to the WHO, just under three million people worldwide have died from COVID-19. After the US, South America has been particularly affected, especially Brazil. Victims are being honored everywhere. In the pedestrian zone of San Salvador, for example, photos of coronavirus victims are a reminder of the pandemic. Author: Wolfgang Dick, Thomas Sparrow



How Germany is mourning its COVID victims

The two leaders first attended a morning service at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church — a memorial in Berlin against war and destruction.

"Sickness, dying and death cannot be just pushed away in this long year, they have cut deeply into the lives of many people," said Georg Baetzing, the chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, at the service.

Later Sunday, Steinmeier and Merkel took part in a ceremony at the capital's Konzerthaus, where the president gave a speech.

With pandemic curbs still in force restricting the number of people who could attend, the ceremonies were broadcast live on television.

What did Germany's president say?

Steinmeier called on the audience to remember the people behind the statistics and figures, asking them "to consider the human tragedy of the pandemic."

The president said it was "understandable" that "we have been obsessing over infection rates and the number of deaths each day."

But he has the impression "that we, as a society, have not reminded ourselves often enough that individual destinies, human lives, are behind all of these numbers."

He warned that "a society that ignores this suffering will suffer as a whole."

Remembering those who died alone

Steinmeier also singled out those who died alone or could not say their last goodbyes in person, due to pandemic restrictions in hospitals.

"Dying in the pandemic was and is often a death without succor or a proper farewell. Sometimes even relatives were not allowed to visit their loved ones in hospitals, care homes or hospices. Many people have died without their relatives and friends being able to say goodbye to them."

"Some find their loss twice as hard to bear because they were denied the chance to see or touch the dying one last time. The fact that they were not able to bury their relatives as they and, above all, the departed themselves would have liked weighs heavily on others," Steinmeier added.

He stressed that the day of mourning would remind people that "they are not alone in their suffering, not alone in mourning."

Death toll expected to rise in Germany's third wave

Sunday's ceremony comes as health authorities warn that many more will succumb to the virus.

Lothar Wieler, president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said the situation in intensive care units was worsening, and in most cases, they are now treating people in the 15- to 49-year-old age group.

Fed up with the dithering States, Merkel's government agreed a law change with parliament, that binds all 16 states to impose the same tougher measures such as nighttime curfews in hard-hit areas, once any region hits a 7-day incidence rate of 100 per 100 000 people.

