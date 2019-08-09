 Germany most popular non-English-speaking country for students | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany most popular non-English-speaking country for students

Germany has become the most popular country in the world for foreign students in the non-English-speaking world. A new study released by two academic services found that students were attracted by better prospects.

Munich TU University (Getty Images/J. Koch)

Germany has overtaken France as the most popular non-English-speaking country for international students, according to a new study. Germany came in behind the US, Britain and Australia in the rankings in 2016 (the most recent year for which data was available).

Nearly 252,000 students came from abroad to study in Germany in 2016, 16,000 more than in the previous year, and 6,000 more than in France.

The figures were published in a study compiled for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Center for Higher Education Research and Science Studies (DZHW).

Some 83% of the students surveyed said that they had chosen Germany because it offered them good professional opportunities, while 74% said they had come for an internationally recognized qualification.

More than 80% added that Germany had been recommended to them by friends and acquaintances.

Read more: Germany sets out new law to attract skilled migrants

Big draw: No fees

Julia Hillmann of the DAAD put her finger on one of the biggest draws for international students: the fact that most German states don't have tuition fees. "Of course it's undeniable that that's an important point in Germany," she told DW. "Of course in comparison to a lot of countries that are well-loved target countries but have very high fees, a decisive factor for many."

  • Albert Einstein (picture-alliance / akg-images)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    School careers are seldom straightforward

    The story of physics genius Albert Einstein proves that even "bad students" can be motivated – when the situation is right. He was bored at elementary school, suffered under his authoritarian teachers and was considered unwilling to learn. After a move to Switzerland he graduated from high school – with average grades but top marks in math and physics.

  • Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    Inventor of a new way of seeing

    Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen was kicked out of high school when his teacher suspected Röntgen of drawing a cartoon of him, but Röntgen got into university. He passed the admission test for physics and machine engineering. In 1911, Röntgen received the first Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of x-rays. The principles of Röntgen's discovery are still used in medicine and elsewhere today.

  • Student protests in Münster in 1968 (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildarchiv)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    Quotas to handle crowded lecture halls

    In February 1968, students in Münster protested against the conditions at their university. They complained about rotten furniture and bad hygiene. The worst hardships of the post-war years were over and the students thought they were due improvements. The most crowded subjects were medicine and pharmacy. Laboratories and auditoriums were overcrowded. And it was the baby boomer years.

  • Teach-in at Cologne University in 1969 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    1968: Lively debates - are quotas fair?

    The students also wanted to overthrow a generation of professors, whom they saw as being tainted by the Nazis. It was an era of student rebellion. The university deans decide to introduce the numerus clausus on March 27, 1968. Here, about 2,000 students can be seen holding a "teach-in" in Cologne to discuss what the new rules will mean for studying in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

  • Anatomy classroom at the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    Better conditions for studying - but not for all

    Medicine students in Germany today are likely to sit in lecture halls like this. There's enough space for everyone, and teaching methods are advanced. But only those with the best high school grades are admitted to study medicine and other popular subjects like law, business, math and the natural sciences. You can still apply with low grades, but you'll have to wait, sometimes for years.

  • Louis Pasteur (picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    A top researcher with bad grades

    Louis Pasteur had to wait. He grew up in a family of tanners – not the most respected beginnings at the time. He was diligent and got a place in higher education in Paris, but quit after becoming homesick. When he realized he would leave high school with bad grades, he decided to repeat a year and do better. Pasteur went on to become an infectious diseases expert and pioneered early vaccines.

  • Thomas Alva Edison with his phonograph in 1878 (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    He just doesn't want to listen!

    Thomas Edison didn't have fun at school. His teacher thought he was an airhead. The truth was Edison was deaf. He spent a few months at school before his mother, a part-time teacher, took on his education. He never studied at university, started his career as a telegrapher and became one of the world's most famous inventors, who developed the phonograph, motion picture camera and much, much more.

  • George Eastman and Thomas Edison (AP)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    Even dropouts can become great inventors

    Here's Edison (right) and his inventor friend, George Eastman, who founded the Kodak Company. Eastman invented, among other things, photo paper and the film roll. In this photo, he's presenting a movie projector. But the pioneer had quit school just like Edison, and got an early start in business when his father died and he had to earn money to feed the family from the age of 14.

  • Wilhelm Wien (picture-alliance/dpa)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    Becoming professor despite bad grades

    Wilhelm Wien grew up in Ketrzyn in Masuria, Poland. He had to leave the local high school due to his bad grades, but he got private lessons and finished high school in the next big city - Königsberg in Eastern Prussia (now Kaliningrad, Russia). He studied and received a PhD in Berlin and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1911 for his analysis of the laws of heat radiation.

  • Nobel Physics laureate Rudolf Mößbauer (picture-alliance/dapd)

    50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

    A Nobel Prize in one the "worst of subjects"

    Physicist Rudolf Mößbauer got his high school diploma in 1955, long before the introduction of Germany's numerus clausus. He said he'd had problems with his school teachers and called physics "one of the worst subjects to study" – largely due to the bad quality of teaching. But he pursued the subject all the same, researched the laws of atomic nuclei, and received a Nobel Prize in 1961.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


The report was also welcomed by German Education Minister Anja Karliczek. "Our university and research location is becoming more and more attractive internationally," she said in a statement. "We can be proud of that and it should spur us on to be even better."

Indeed, Hillmann confirmed that there was room for improvement, and that universities were working to address the concerns of international students.

"Dropping out is an issue for foreign students," she said, pointing out that 45% of foreign students drop out in Germany, a much higher rate than the 28% among German students. "One would assume that language problems and other elements of the educational culture in Germany play a role, but also financial problems." 

She went on to suggest that the 42,000 foreign students who graduated in Germany last year "form a significant and growing potential for covering our skilled labor needs." 

Germany appears to be particularly attractive for Chinese students. The study shows that some 37,000 Chinese students came to Germany in 2018, the biggest nationality represented. China was followed by India, with 17,300 students, Austria (11,100), Russia (10,800) and Italy (8,900).

Read more: Pentagon funding German university research: Report

Educating refugees

The report also found that some 24,000 international students were of the eight nationalities that file the most asylum applications in Germany: Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Eritrea, Pakistan and Somalia. "Syrian refugees currently form the sixth-highest foreign country of origin at German universities," the DZHW study said.

The trend also appears to be continuing, with some 282,000 international students registering for the 2017/2018 winter semester.

"The number of foreign academics at German universities has almost doubled in the last 10 years," DZHW academic director Monika Jungbauer-Gans said in a statement.

The exchange also goes both ways: around a third of German students spend at least some of their study time abroad.

Watch video 04:54

Studying in Germany

DW recommends

Kiel University bans full-face veil in classrooms

A spokesman said the move was not exceptional, citing similar decisions by other institutions of higher education. But some politicians have called the decision "untenable," saying it undermines religious freedom. (13.02.2019)  

Germany sets out new law to find skilled immigrants

The German government is slowly delivering on its promise to hash out a new immigration law to fill the massive gaps in the market for skilled labor. But experts say the law can only do so much. (20.11.2018)  

Free tuition in Germany not attractive for all foreigners

A new study says Germany is an exception with its free higher education. But while free tuition brings lots of foreign students here, it’s also keeping some of them away. (24.02.2017)  

Germany: Refugees integrated into labor market 'quicker than expected'

The Institute for Employment Research has revealed that approximately 400,000 refugees will be in work before the end of the year. The agency is "quite satifsifed" with migrants' assimilation into the labor market. (06.08.2019)  

Pentagon funding German university research: Report

The Pentagon reportedly funds projects ranging from finding a substitute to a common military explosive to tracking whales. Some of the research has dual commericial and military use. (23.06.2019)  

Academic upgrade for Germany's spies

Germany has set up a special degree program to build up its national intelligence community. But it's only open to a select few — thoroughly vetted — students. (13.07.2019)  

Germany's school system 101: Prepare for the mind-boggling

Virtually every parent wants what's best for their child's education. But choosing a secondary school is tricky business in Germany, as DW's Louisa Schaefer personally experienced. Here's everything you need to know. (06.02.2019)  

50 years of Germany's 'numerus clausus' and the geniuses who failed to make the grade

In 1968, German universities introduced a numerus clausus – you needed the best grades to study popular subjects like medicine and law. If it had been any earlier, though, these renowned scientists wouldn't have made it. (27.03.2018)  

WWW links

DZHW website

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants in Germany - the language barrier  

Studying in Germany  

The German teacher who travelled the world for a year to learn about the countries his foreign students come from.  

Related content

Japan Technologie -Glas

Brexit fallout: UK's Johnson woos 'best and brightest' immigrants 09.08.2019

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a plan to fast-track top scientists seeking to immigrate to the UK. Brexit uncertainties have many leading research institutions worried about funding and talent.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward' 14.08.2019

Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong says the protests would continue even if the extradition bill were withdrawn: "We hope to have genuine universal suffrage," he told DW. "That's the fundamental right enjoyed by people who live in Europe since the last century, but Hong Kong still has a long path toward democracy — and we will never step backward."

USA Pentagon Luftaufnahme

Pentagon funding German university research: Report 22.06.2019

The Pentagon reportedly funds projects ranging from finding a substitute to a common military explosive to tracking whales. Some of the research has dual commericial and military use.

Advertisement