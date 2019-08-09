 Germany most popular non-English country for students | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 15.08.2019

Germany

Germany most popular non-English country for students

Germany has become the most popular country in the world for foreign students in the non-English-speaking world. A new study released by two academic services found that students were attracted by better prospects.

Munich TU University (Getty Images/J. Koch)

Germany has overtaken France as the most popular non-English-speaking country for international students, according to a new study. Germany came in behind the US, Britain, and Australia in the rankings in 2016 (the most recent year for which data was available).

Nearly 252,000 students came from abroad to study in Germany in 2016, 16,000 more than in the previous year, and 6,000 more than in France.

The figures were published in a study compiled for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) academic exchange service and the German Centre for Higher Education Research and Science Studies (DZHW).

Some 83% of the students surveyed said that they had chosen Germany because it offered them good professional opportunities, while 74% said they had come for an internationally-recognized qualification.

The trend also appears to be continuing, with some 282,000 international students registering for the 2017/2018 winter semester.

"The number of foreign academics at German universities has almost doubled in the last 10 years," DZHW academic director Monika Jungbauer-Gans said in a statement.

The exchange also goes both ways: around a third of German students spend at least some of their study time abroad.

Migrants in Germany - the language barrier

