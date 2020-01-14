 Germany: More and more people work multiple jobs | News | DW | 21.01.2020

News

Germany: More and more people work multiple jobs

Over 3 million people in Germany work more than one job, many because of financial difficulties. Opposition politicians are calling for a raise to the minimum wage.

A waitress in a cafe

The number of people in Germany working a second job rose nearly 4% in the space of a year, according to figures from the Federal Employment Agency. They were revealed in response to a Left party request and cited by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday.

At the end of June last year, 3,538,000 people in Germany were working multiple jobs. That's 123,600 more than the same time the year before, a rise of  3.62%.

Read moreMillions of Germans want to work more

Nearly 3 million people worked a "mini-job" — meaning they earned €450 ($499) or less per month — on the side of a full-time job.

Another 345,400 people had two jobs liable for social security contributions.

Nearly 260,700 people worked a combination of two or more mini-jobs.

Watch video 03:11

Germany is seeking to attract skilled labor in 2020

'One job isn't enough'

According to a study from the trade union-affiliated Hans-Böckler Foundation, 53% of people working multiple jobs in Germany do so because of financial difficulties or a financial emergency.

Left party lawmaker Sabine Zimmermann called for a raise in the minimum wage to €12 per hour "in a first step" towards responding to the trend. Currently the minimum hourly wage is €9.35.

"For more and more workers, the income from one job isn't enough," she said.

She also called for abolishing systematic low-wage employment like temporary agency work and unreasonable fixed-term contracts.

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany is seeking to attract skilled labor in 2020  

