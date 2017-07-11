Germany: Ministers propose more ambitious climate goals

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze laid out a new legislative proposal on Wednesday to make Germany climate neutral by 2045.

The two ministers announced their plan at a last-minute press conference, a week after Germany's Constitutional Court declared the targets set in the 2019 climate protection law were unconstitutional.

The lawmakers, both from the co-ruling center-left Social Democrats (SPD), are hoping for the proposal to be ratified by the German Cabinet next week after getting approval from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

What does the new climate law proposal include?

Slash emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels

Reach 88% reduction in emissions by 2040

Achieve climate neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than the previous target

The environment minister said on Wednesday that Germany's emission levels were already 40% lower than they were in 1990, meaning that the 2030 targets would require a reduction in emissions of a further 25 percentage points.

What did lawmakers say about the new proposal?

It is hoped that the bill will be ratified by the German Cabinet next week after getting approval from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"There is agreement in the government," Schulze said at the press conference.

Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, said that they "will be in the cabinet next week with an ambitious yet achievable climate law."

The environment minister said that the new targets would not postpone the burden of cutting emissions.

"That is a fair offer for the younger generations in that we are not leaving the biggest burden for the future," Schulze said.

"Each decade, each generation takes responsibility," she added.

What was the ruling by the Constitutional Court?

Germany's top court declared that the 2019 climate protection law does not go far enough to sufficiently reduce emissions and limit climate change, which would violate the rights of younger generations to a humane future.

The government had previously planned to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030, but the court said there was a lack of explanation about how further reductions would be achieved after that, thereby postponing burdens of cutting emissions until after 2030.

The judges gave the legislature until the end of next year to draw up clearer reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions for the period after 2030.

ab/rs (dpa, AFP, Reuters)