 Germany: Military plane crashes near Trier | News | DW | 08.10.2019

News

Germany: Military plane crashes near Trier

The police in Trier confirmed the crash on Tuesday afternoon. The pilot managed to escape via the ejection seat and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

US-Kampfflugzeug F16 (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

The crashed plane is a US F16 fighter jet.

The plane crashed into a forested area outside the southwestern city of Trier near the Luxembourg border.

The US Air Force confirmed that the plane is one of its F16 fighter jets stationed at the US air base in Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The cause of the crash is as yet unclear. The pilot was engaged in a routine training flight.

A large amount of kerosene is said to have spilled out from the crash. Police have cordoned off the area.

The US Air Force reports that a board of officers will investigate the cause of the accident. 

More to come...

 

