 Germany military helicopter crashes near Hanover | News | DW | 01.07.2019

News

Germany military helicopter crashes near Hanover

At least one person was killed, according to several news outlets. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its equipment.

Bundeswehr helicopter

A military helicopter crashed near the northern city of Hanover, the German armed forces said on Monday.

The Bunderwehr did not confirm whether one of the two passengers were killed. However, several news outlets have reported at least one fatality. Authorities have yet to determine what caused the crash.

The military vehicle — a twin-engine light EC 135 — belonged to the Bundeswehr's central helicopter training center, which is located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from where it went down.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were deployed to the scene, police in Hameln said in a tweet.

The armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.

This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.

Read more: Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

More to follow…

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, the 16-meter-long plane's flight hours have been cut from 3,000 to 1,500. The Defense Ministry says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's deployment.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Very advanced … in years

    Tornado fighters have been flying for 40 years. Currently, only 38 of Germany's 89 fighters are operational. The Transall C-160 planes suffer from a similar fate: only 25 of the existing 57 transport planes, developed in the 1960s, are combat ready. The Transall's successor Airbus A400M has been delayed for years.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    The Bundeswehr's fleet of helicopters is also hard-hit. Only ten of the 31 modern Tiger combat helicopters are operational, and only four of 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters are airworthy. The NH90 and CH53 transport copters have similar deficiency rates.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    Only 70 of the 189 Boxer transport tanks are currently available for training or operation purposes. In case of an emergency, the Bundeswehr could deploy about half of the 406 Marder armored personnel carriers. The track vehicle was launched in 1971.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    In December 2001, the Bundeswehr decided to purchase five K130 corvettes, scheduled to be operational in 2007. Faulty gear drives, air conditioning and software were to blame for a lengthy delay. Even after the warships were launched, only two were immediately operational.

  • Bundesverteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen steht auf einem Flugplatz der NATO in Hohn (Foto: reuters)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Consequences for von der Leyen?

    The defense equipment issue is the first major crisis Ursula von der Leyen faces since taking over the defense portfolio at the end of 2013. Her predecessors are to blame, however, for cutting costs for spare parts. Von der Leyen refers to a "phase of drastic change" in the airplane sector and "shortages" due to repairs.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


ls/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region. (25.06.2019)  

Pilot dies after Eurofighters collide in northern Germany

A pilot has died after two German military jets crashed in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The planes were flying on a mission out of a major training center for the German air force. (24.06.2019)  

German government clashes over defense spending

Angela Merkel's government is stuck in an internal row over Germany's defense spending. In his new budget, Social Democat Finance Minister Olaf Scholz offered a much lower increase than the Defense Ministry had wanted. (02.05.2018)  

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

Germany's military faces almost daily reports on new problems with its hardware: planes and helicopters on the ground, tanks and ships not operational. The list goes on. (01.10.2014)  

Deutschland Absturz Eurofighter in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises 25.06.2019

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region.

Jordanien Bundeswehr Tornado

US military asks Germany to extend Tornado mission in Syria 08.06.2019

A German newsmagazine has reported that the US wants a German air force mission in Syria to continue. But Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners say they want the flights to end later this year.

Nato-Ostseemanöver Baltops

NATO and Russia: Maneuvers and countermaneuvers in the Baltic Sea 14.06.2019

NATO is again running Baltic Sea drills — but now, the exercise is headed by the US Navy's 2nd Fleet, a key force during the Cold War era. Fleet commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis spoke to DW about NATO's objectives.

