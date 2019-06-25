Germany military helicopter crashes near Hanover

At least one person was killed, according to several news outlets. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its equipment.
A military helicopter crashed near the northern city of Hanover, the German armed forces said on Monday.
The Bunderwehr did not confirm whether one of the two passengers were killed. However, several news outlets have reported at least one fatality. Authorities have yet to determine what caused the crash.
The military vehicle — a twin-engine light EC 135 — belonged to the Bundeswehr's central helicopter training center, which is located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from where it went down.
Emergency services, including firefighters, were deployed to the scene, police in Hameln said in a tweet.
The armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.
This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.
More to follow…
ls/rc (Reuters, dpa)
