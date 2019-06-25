Germany military helicopter crashes near Hanover

At least one person was killed, according to several news outlets. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its equipment.
Bundeswehr helicopter has crashed near the northern city of Hanover, authorities said on Monday.
At least one person was killed, according to the Berlin-based newspaper Bild. Authorities have yet to report what caused the crash.
Firefighters were at the scene after several fires broke out at the site of the crash. The Bundeswehr's central helicopter training center is based around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from the crash site.
Germany's armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.
This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.
ls/ (Reuters, dpa)
