Germany military helicopter crashes near Hanover

The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment.

Bundeswehr helicopter has crashed near the northern city of Hanover, authorities said on Monday.

At least one person was killed, according to the Berlin-based newspaper Bild. Authorities have yet to report what caused the crash.

Several fires broke out at the site of the crash. Firefighters responded soon after the crash.

Germany's armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.

This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

More to follow…

