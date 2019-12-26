Germany: Merkel's 'grand coalition' faces array of new challenges

A poll has found that one-third of Germans want new elections. Right-wing populists are most eager to clear the decks, and the new SPD leadership has fueled concern about the stability of Germany's grand coalition.
The latest YouGov Germany poll on voter satisfaction with Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" bringing together the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and Social Democratic Party (SPD) found that roughly one-third of Germans would prefer early elections to a regular vote at the end of the current legislative period ending in 2021.
Overall, the poll found that 34% of voters want to be rid of the current coalition government, as opposed to 39% who say it should continue to serve until regular elections are held in the fall of 2021.
Unsurprisingly, the most vociferous opposition to the current government comes from supporters of the far-right populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD). Perennially dissatisfied, some 71% of AfD voters said they want a new government.
Voters who back the socialist Left Party also favor new elections, but in far lower numbers (48%).
Voters supporting all of the country's other parties favor allowing the government to serve out its current term. Some 61% of CDU/CSU voters support the grand coalition (21% opposed), whereas 46% of SPD voters (36% opposed), 47% of voters from the business-friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP) (41% opposed) and 44% of the left-leaning environmentalist Green Party would like to maintain the status quo (36% opposed).
New leadership, new demands, new problems
One factor that has fueled concern about the demise of the grand coalition was the recent change in leadership at the top of the SPD in November. Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, both known skeptics of the current configuration, have said they intend to introduce a number of issues that need to be addressed if the coalition is to continue.
Read more: Opinion: New SPD leadership could bring Germany closer to new election
Although the two have emphasized the need to deal with issues such as raising the minimum wage and increasing infrastructure spending, the most divisive issue they have broached is the concept of introducing speed limits on German highways to provide safer roads as well as lower automobile emissions.
Divisive issue of speed
The topic of speed limits is to Germans what gun rights are to many in the US. Although many argue that Germany's system is unviable, endangering lives and fueling emissions, opponents of speed limits say they infringe on personal freedom.
Germany is the only country in the world without a general speed limit on its highways, with most countries in Europe having a maximum speed limit of 130 kmh (81 mph).
Germany's automobile industry is the most economically important business sector in the country and has built its reputation on producing cars and sport utility vehicles that are big and fast. Although it has pledged to lower emissions, Germany has thus far made little progress to that end, and automobile emissions remain stubbornly high despite investments in cleaner technologies.
The fight over speed limits has become a fault line between the coalition partners, with the SPD in favor of them and the CDU/CSU opposed. On Saturday, Michael Mertens of Germany's police union (GdP) called on the government to commission a scientific study of the issue in order to "establish valid numbers" on the pros and cons of the issue. Mertens said speed limits could "reduce the risk of grave accidents with deadly injuries" on German highways.
A rocky start and an uneasy partnership
In a European and Western political landscape in turmoil, Chancellor Merkel's current coalition has been seen as a bastion of stability since its latest incarnation came together in early 2018. Yet, the latest YouGov poll makes it clear that not everyone is satisfied. This is, however, not the first time the coalition appeared to be on the rocks. Here are a few of the past instances in which it looked to be in danger.
