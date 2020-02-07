Germany: Merkel's chosen successor Kramp-Karrenbauer will not run for chancellor

The party leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will not run for chancellor in next year's elections, a party source said in Berlin on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer surprised party leadership on Monday by announcing that she will not run for chancellor and that she would also step down from her position as the head of the party. The jobs should be done by the same person, she is reported to have said.

She will organize the process of finding a new candidate by summertime and then step down from her leadership role, the party source said, adding that Merkel wants Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain Germany's defense minister.

Thuringia: the final straw

The 57-year-old had been handpicked by Merkel to run as her successor in elections to be held in 2021 after being elected head of the CDU in 2018.

Since then, AKK, as she is commonly known, has struggled through a series of scandals that have sowed doubt about her ability to lead the country effectively.

Most recently, a vote in the state legislature in Thuringia last week saw the CDU and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party collectively backing a centrist candidate, a move that was widely perceived as breaking a political taboo against working with extremist parties in Germany.

She had been criticized for her management of the crisis and her inability to unite the party behind her. Her calls for fresh state elections in Thuringia were largely ignored by the party there.

Watch video 00:29 German CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer on Thuringia

'Full-on political crisis' in CDU

The Thuringia crisis didn't directly effect the stability of the government in Berlin, says DW's chief political editor Michaela Küfner. "But it again reaffirms that there is a leadership contest going on behind the scenes. And a key contender for that job, Friedrich Merz, just last week stepped down from his job heading Black Rock, the world's largest investment company, to make himself more available."

Merkel's party is in a "leadership crisis," says Küfner, and that "once again there seems to be no alternative to Angela Merkel herself. That's a full-on political crisis within the CDU."

kp/ng (dpa, Reuters)

