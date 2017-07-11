With just five weeks to go until Germany's parliamentary elections, the two parties in the current ruling coalition are set to win similar numbers of votes, according to a recent poll published by research institute INSA on Sunday.

The center-right conservative bloc (CDU/CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) polled equally at 22% for the first time in an INSA poll since April 2017.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU dropped three percentage points since August 14, while the SPD were up two percentage points. This leaves the SPD leading the Greens despite the latter's dramatic rise earlier in the year.

No clear coalition

Polling remained stable for the other main parties: The Greens, the pro-market liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left Left (Linke) party.

If the poll results are the same on election day, September 26, no party will be able to form a government alone, likely leading to months of negotiating to build a coalition between several parties.

The current coalition of SPD and CDU would no longer be viable as together they would not control 50% of Bundestag. One of the key questions in the lead up to the election is which parties would be willing to enter a coalition with which other parties.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand Black-red coalition Conservative black combined with transformative red is the color code when the Christian Democrats govern in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. This 'grand coalition' government has been in power for the past eight years under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Pizza Connection' When Bonn was still Germany's capital, individual conservatives and Greens met from 1995 in its suburban Italian Sassella restaurant. Since then, the 'Pizza Connection' has become code for speculation over further links. At regional level, Baden-Württemburg's Greens-CDU coalition has governed since 2016.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Jamaica' option - black, yellow and green A three-way deal between the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, whose color is yellow did not come about at national level in 2017 after the FDP called off talks. It has been tested at a state level, however, where Schleswig-Holstein currently has a "Jamaica" government.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand Black, red, green, symbolized by Kenya's flag So far, a 'Kenyan' coalition has only emerged at the regional state level in the East, in response to a rise of the far-right AfD taking a quarter of the votes. Brandenburg and Saxony have had such a coalition government since 2019.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, whose color is yellow, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, whose color is red, and the Greens. But a current example is Rhineland Palatinate's three-way regional state coalition based in Mainz and headed by Social Democrat Malu Dreyer. Author: Ian P. Johnson



Conservatives face loss of support

Sunday's poll, although far from being a final representation of voters' decisions on election day, marks a large drop in support for the conservatives since the 2017 election when they won 33% of the vote.

With Merkel stepping down as chancellor this year, there has been a lot of debate over whether her successor as head of the CDU, Armin Laschet, can prove as successful as her.

Although Germans do not vote directly for the chancellor, polls have shown Laschet's own personal popularity to be relatively low. The chancellor candidate for the SPD, Olaf Scholz, has continuously proven to be the most popular candidate with 34% of those polled saying they would vote for him to be chancellor if it were possible.

INSA surveyed 1,352 people between August 16 and 20 for its poll.