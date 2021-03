Germany: Merkel, state leaders hold summit on jump-starting sluggish vaccine drive

German federal and state governments were due to hold talks on coronavirus vaccinations on Friday after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) deemed the AstraZeneca jab safe for use.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are hoping to sign off on a plan to boost the country's sluggish vaccine rollout.

What are they discussing?

Ahead of the afternoon telephone conference, several media outlets reported on a draft agreement from the Chancellery that outlined the measures that could be agreed.

Vaccine deliveries to family doctors and general practitioners could begin the first full week of April following Easter.

Jabs in doctors offices should target the most vulnerable patients — ones who have been deemed higher risk.

Around 15.4 million vaccine doses should be available in April.

In order to reach the higher deliveries, manufacturer BioNTech would need to fulfill its promise of distributing 4 million additional vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter.

Extra BioNTech-Pfizer doses should be allocated to COVID hotspots, such as border regions with France and the Czech Republic.

Some state leaders are pushing for rapid approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to increase inoculatuions.

The plans in the draft are not final and could be changed when the Merkel and state leaders hold a press conference later on Friday.

What's the status of Germany's vaccine rollout?

Germany's vaccination campaign has been widely criticized for its delays.

Things were further complicated earlier this week after the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to a possible blood clots. Germany has now lifted that suspension following guidance from the EMA, which ruled the vaccine safe for use on Thursday.

German health authorities have decided to issue a warning about the AstraZeneca vaccine, advising women under the age of 55 that the vaccination may be associated with cerebral blood clots.

According to German public health body the Robert Koch Institute, over 3 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with nearly 7 million receiving at least one dose.

In addition to 40 million additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, some 6.4 million doses of Moderna vaccine are expected to be distributed to the EU in the second quarter. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot, will also be made available in the coming months.

Rising cases could trigger longer lockdown

The summit comes as cases skyrocket due to a more contagious British variant of the virus spreading across the country.

On Thursday, the seven-day incidence of cases per 100,000 residents increased to 95.6, a jump from 90 the day before.

If the seven-day incidence of cases rises to 100, Germany could implement a longer lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, health experts warned on Friday.

wd/rs (AFP, dpa)