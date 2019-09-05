 Germany: Merkel party colleagues elect far-right extremist to local council | News | DW | 07.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Merkel party colleagues elect far-right extremist to local council

Local leaders of Angela Merkel's CDU and the center-left SPD have been left horrified after their representatives elected a member of the far-right NPD to head a local authority. There were no alternative candidates.

NPD Stefan Jagsch (Imago/P. Hartenfelser)

Prominent members of Germany's mainstream centrist parties expressed their shock and disgust on Saturday after it emerged that their representatives had elected a member of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) as a municipal administrator.

The NPD's Stefan Jagsch was unanimously elected to the position in the village of Altenstadt-Waldsiedlung, in Hesse, central Germany, on Thursday by seven council members who included representatives of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP).

"Intolerable and completely unacceptable!" tweeted SPD deputy leader Ralf Stegner as the news was confirmed on Saturday. "This is completely incompatible with the basic values of the SPD! This damages the reputation of social democracy!"

No alternative?

According to regional public broadcaster hr, Altenstadt's SPD leader Markus Brando said those at the meeting had been forced to elect Jagsch because there were no alternative candidates. He said he had called a special party meeting to find an explanation.

In a joint statement, two CDU leaders in Hesse declared their "shock and absolute lack of understanding" at Jagsch's election. They added that this "wrong decision" had to be corrected.

Jens Jacobi, chairman of the local FDP, also expressed his party's shock at the incident, but underlined that the party representatives involved were not actually members of the party, but had joined the party's candidate list as independents.

Read more:A guide to Germany's far-right parties

Anti-immigration stance

On his official Facebook page, Jagsch posted a statement confirming that he had been unanimously elected, and promising that he would "work for the interests of the town and continue to work constructively and across parties."

On his personal Facebook page, Jagsch can be seen holding up a placard that read, "They say migration and they mean genocide," during a 2018 demo against the United Nations Migration Pact.

This is not the first time that Jagsch has made headlines beyond his region: In 2016, he received first aid from a group of Syrian refugees when he was seriously injured in a car crash. The Hesse NPD leader Jean Christoph Fiedler at the time said the Syrians had "performed a very good, humane deed."

The NPD is one of Germany's oldest and most well-known far-right parties, and has consistently been shown to harbor neo-Nazi ties. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 that the party's aims violated the German constitution, but that there were no grounds for a ban. Since then, the government has triedto block the party's state funding.

Watch video 00:36

Court rules against NPD ban

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Majority of Germans support Angela Merkel, want her to finish term

Germans see Chancellor Merkel as a force of stability in a crisis-ridden world, a recent survey has shown. Despite her popularity, a majority are dissatisfied with her government but not enough to back early elections. (05.09.2019)  

German government moves to block state funding for 'neo-Nazi' NPD

Germany's government has proposed a constitutional amendment that would block funding for the extreme-right National Democratic Party. The Supreme Court in January rejected a government bid to ban the party outright. (07.04.2017)  

What is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it?

The UN's Global Compact for Migration sets out nonbinding guidelines for an integrated approach to international migration. DW looks at the agreement and at why some nations are vehemently against it. (02.11.2018)  

A guide to Germany's far-right groups

Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)  

Angela Merkel's Cabinet greenlights motion to cut off far-right NPD from state funding

The German government will request that the Constitutional Court allow it to alter party funding laws and cut off money going to the neo-Nazi NPD. It follows two failed attempts by the government to get the party banned. (18.04.2018)  

Germany's Constitutional Court rules against banning far-right NPD party

Federal judges in Germany have ruled against banning the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD). It is the second attempt to ban the NPD that has ended in failure. (17.01.2017)  

Extreme-right NPD electoral ad dropped from German TV — report

A court has reportedly confirmed that a German public broadcaster has the right not to air a National Democratic Party campaign ad. The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany. (27.04.2019)  

Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing 'protection' patrol on trains

Members of the far-right NPD have videotaped themselves "patrolling" Berlin trains. Their call for "protection zones" for Germans has been labeled by authorities as attention-seeking from an irrelevant party. (18.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Court rules against NPD ban  

Related content

Klausur der CDU/CSU-Bundestagsfraktion | Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel

Majority of Germans support Angela Merkel, want her to finish term 05.09.2019

Germans see Chancellor Merkel as a force of stability in a crisis-ridden world, a recent survey has shown. Despite her popularity, a majority are dissatisfied with her government but not enough to back early elections.

State elections – Merkel’s CDU prepares for losses 31.08.2019

Germany’s far-right AfD is set to make significant wins in state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg. That’s going to have consequences for the country’s "big tent parties" as well as Angela Merkel’s coalition government.

Tageszeitungen Presse Presseschau

How the world press viewed the far-right surge in eastern German elections 02.09.2019

The success of the AfD was a "double slap in the face" to Angela Merkel, but not the "earthquake everyone feared." DW rounds up the international reactions to the state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg.

Advertisement