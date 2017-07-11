 Germany: Merkel calls for more contact restrictions in fourth wave | News | DW | 25.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Merkel calls for more contact restrictions in fourth wave

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel offered to help her likely successor Olaf Scholz manage Germany's response to the fourth coronavirus wave.

Angela Merkel during a press conference

Angela Merkel has been chancellor in a caretaker capacity since the general elections in September

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged the country's incoming government to take quick, decisive measures to tackle the growing crisis over the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Germany has seen record high spike in infections, with the country's total death toll from the virus surpassing 100,000.

"The day on which we must mourn 100,000 victims of the coronavirus is a sad one," Merkel told a news conference. 

Merkel's remarks come a day after social democrat Olaf Scholz presented his new ruling coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats, which is set to take office next month. The country had been stuck in political limbo since the general election in September, with Merkel governing only in a caretaker capacity.

She told reporters that "every day counts" to prevent things from getting worse.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    ICUs are full

    Here, a doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany: Caught by the fourth wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


Merkel also urged more contact restrictions, saying that the country was once again facing an "exponential growth" of infections.

"So it is crucial we make sure our hospitals don't get overburdened," she added.

The outgoing chancellor said she told Scholz that "we can still manage this transition period together and look at all necessary measures."

Selective surgeries delayed

In the absence of clear leadership from Berlin, federal states have been left managing the crisis. On Thursday, the health ministers of all of Germany's 16 states unanimously called on elective surgery to be postponed countrywide.

"It is clear to all of us that the situation is very, very serious," Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek told the DPA news agency, following the meeting.

Watch video 03:15

100,000 COVID deaths in Germany – a grim milestone

Holetschek also spoke about the cooperation between states at this critical time, thanking those with  spare intensive care capacity for taking in patients from badly affected areas. 

Currently, transfers are being planned from Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia, with the German air force on standby to assist with the transfer of patients.

jcg/dj (dpa, AFP, reuters)

Advertisement