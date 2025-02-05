  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Merkel again criticizes Merz over vote with AfD

Zac Crellin with dpa, AFP
February 5, 2025

The former German chancellor said it was not right to remain silent after her party, the conservative CDU, relied on votes from the far-right AfD to pass a motion in parliament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q5I7
Angela Merkel speaking at an event hosted by Die Zeit
Angela Merkel also defended her migration policy during her time as chancellorImage: Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance

Former German leader Angela Merkel has reiterated her criticism of chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz after he relied on votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) to pass a motion in parliament last week.

Merkel, who once led Merz's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), had released a statement in the aftermath of the vote saying that Merz's previous pledge not to work with the AfD was a "great national political responsibility."

She defended this public stance on Wednesday night as Germany heads toward an election later in February.

"I thought it was right not to remain silent in such a decisive situation," Merkel said at an event hosted by Die Zeit newspaper.

She added: "I don't get involved in normal political debates, but I found this to be a question of fundamental importance."

Merkel rejects blame over AfD rise

Merkel also said that the AfD benefited politically from the dispute over migration policy between her CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, during her time as chancellor.

However, she rejected accusations that her migration policy was politically "misguided."

"When I left office, the AfD was at 11%," Merkel said.

"The fact that it is now at 20% is no longer my responsibility."

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Angela Merkel at her book launch in Berlin

Merkel defends controversial decisions at book launch

Merkel defends controversial decisions at book launch

Germany's ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel backed her record on refugees, Russia and the economy as she presented her new memoir in Berlin. Critics have said that the 700-page tome is light on new insights.
PoliticsNovember 26, 2024
CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz speaking into a DW microphone at the CDU party conference in Berlin on January 3, 2025

Germany's Merz tells DW that AfD 'wants to destroy the CDU'

Germany's Merz tells DW that AfD 'wants to destroy the CDU'

Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz explicitly distanced himself and his party from the far-right AfD, after sparking outrage over his cooperation with the AfD last week.
PoliticsFebruary 4, 2025