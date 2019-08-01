 Germany: ′Meat tax′ on the table to protect the climate | News | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 'Meat tax' on the table to protect the climate

Meat is relatively cheap for consumers in Germany. But that could all be about to change as lawmakers from across the political spectrum back proposals aimed at climate protection and animal welfare.

Pork cutlet

German politicians from the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens on Wednesday proposed raising the value added tax on meat to the standard rate of 19%. Currently, meat is taxed at a reduced rate of 7%.

"I am in favor of abolishing the VAT reduction for meat and earmarking it for more animal welfare," said Friedrich Ostendorf, agricultural policy spokesperson for the Greens.

His SPD counterpart Rainer Spieging added that: "a meat tax, such as increasing the VAT to 19%, could be a way forward."

The lawmakers proposed using the additional funds raised by the tax increase to support animal welfare in the country at a time when the meat industry is coming under increased scrutiny for how it treats livestock.

Read moreShould there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?

The agriculture spokesperson from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) was open to the plans. Under one condition.

"Such a tax can be a constructive proposal," said Albert Stegemann. "However, the additional tax revenue should be used to support livestock farmers to help them restructure."

Controversial measures

Meat consumption has come under increased scrutiny over the past decade, with meatless diets, such as vegetarianism and veganism, gaining traction across the globe.

Scientists have labeled the meat industry one of the highest emitters of CO2, a key contributor to climate change. They have called for bold measures to decrease meat consumption as part of a holistic approach to combating climate change.

Opposition parties, including the Left Party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) have rejected the proposed measures, according to German media.

VAT rules are harmonized across the EU. However, they are flexible enough to allow member states to impose reduced rates for certain industries.

ls/rt (dpa, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate. (24.04.2019)  

Visiting vegan: Could you give up animal products for a week?

Eggs, milk, wool, leather - animal products are part of our everyday lives. But not for vegans. DW reporter Louise Osborne tried being vegan for a week, and ended up asking herself: Is it really more eco-friendly? (30.12.2016)  

Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?

Meat would actually cost about triple its current market price if we factored in its environmental impact. Could a "meat tax" cut consumption and help do what needs to be done to fight climate change? (16.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

BG: Wein aus dem Norden

Sour grapes: Climate change pushing wine regions farther north 01.08.2019

Global warming is fast becoming a concern for the wine industry. But while traditional wine-growing regions might only yield raisins in 30 years' time, other areas around the world are starting to embrace viticulture.

Deutschland: Fridays for Future im Kornfeld

Climate activist Greta Thunberg: We're still 'on square one' 05.08.2019

World leaders must show at an upcoming New York summit that they are heeding warnings on climate change, Greta Thunberg says. She made her remarks just days before she will travel to the US by boat to attend the meeting.

Klimawandel | Symbolbild | Erdkugel

Will it soon be too late to save the climate? 04.08.2019

The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis?

Advertisement