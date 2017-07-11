Germany: Masks mandatory in Bundestag as Berlin coronavirus cases rise

Members of the German parliament, the Bundestag, will be required to wear mouth and nose coverings beginning on Tuesday morning. The decision was taken by Bundestag head Wolfgang Schäuble, who said "the pandemic is still very serious."

The new restrictions coincide with several regions in Berlin struggling with an above-average caseload, with several German states implementing or threatening quarantine periods for residents who visit affected areas of the capital.

The requirement will remain in place until at least January 17, 2021 and a fine of up to €5,000 ($5,890) can be handed out to those lawmakers who ignore the regulations. The rules apply in every room of the building, not just the main chamber, and masks can only be removed when people have taken their seats, 1.5 meters apart from one another.

Those speaking at the podium in the main chamber, as well as people like Schäuble directing the sessions, will be permitted to take their masks off.

Masks have been a common sight in the Bundestag for months, but they were not mandatory until now

Many German government employees continue to work from home, with more than €93 million ($109 million) spent to outfit them with some 40,000 computers, the German news agency dpa reported.

Berlin cases rise as states mull travel restrictions

The regulation comes into force as four districts of Berlin have become high-risk zones, meaning they exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for seven days in a row. This is the threshold Germany uses to define areas abroad that are high risk; German residents returning from such areas are required to self-isolate for 14 days, or to obtain a test and demonstrate they are healthy after a shorter period of self-isolation.

While most other German states have not yet introduced compulsory quarantines or tests for domestic travelers from the capital, the northern states of Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony have pushed ahead with this course of action, as has Rhineland-Palatinate, albeit with some exceptions. Officials in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania said they would only act if Berlin as a whole were to exceed the threshold.

Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia has also opted not to designate Berlin as a high-risk zone, for now.

Germany recorded 2,600 new daily cases of coronavirus on Monday, part of a continuing trend of daily cases that exceed 2,000. Over 300,000 people have been diagnosed since COVID-19 reached Germany.

