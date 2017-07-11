Germany: Markus Söder backs Armin Laschet for chancellor

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder on Tuesday bowed out of the contest to challenge to become successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's September general election.

Instead, he passed on the mantle to his erstwhile rival, Armin Laschet, after losing a vote by the Christian Democrats' (CDU) senior party leadership.

"The die is cast. Armin Laschet will be the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor," Söder told a press conference in Munich. "My word, which I have given, stands."

"The CDU met yesterday and decided. We accept that, and I respect that. I called Armin Laschet and congratulated him. I told him that we as the CSU accept it. We offered him our full support."

"We will support him without a grudge, support him with all our strength," Söder added. "We do not want division, but a united community."

Reactions from within the CDU/CSU

Speaking alongside Söder, CSU General Secretary Markus Blume said the party respected the result.

"Markus Söder was recognizably the candidate of hearts. But in democracy, and especially in inner-party democracy, something else decides and that, in the end, is the majority."

Chancellor Angela Merkel shared her congratulations through spokesman Steffen Seibert via Twitter.

"Congratulations, dear Armin Laschet, on your new position as candidate for chancellor of the Union," she said, referring to the CSU/CSU bloc. "I look forward to the coming months of our cooperation."

Merkel's conservative bloc now appears certain to confirm Laschet as their candidate for the chancellorship.

What happened in the CDU vote for Laschet?

A late-night vote by senior CDU members — after more than six hours of talks late Monday — appeared to end the divisive battle between Laschet and his Bavarian challenger.

Laschet won the CDU party leadership's support by garnering 77.5% of support in a secret ballot of 46 executive board members.

Söder, leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party the CSU, garnered 22.5%.

Söder had said he would accept the decision, and step aside "without resentment" if it went against him.

"The CDU is the stronger and bigger sister party and only they can decide if this broad majority is there or not," Söder said on Monday.

Traditionally, the two parties choose only one person to lead their election campaign as single candidate for chancellor. However, there are fears in the CDU party base that Laschet — who is less popular among the electorate — will fail to deliver a good election result.

Why the controversy?

As CDU leader and premier of such an important state as North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet would normally be a shoe-in for the chancellor candidacy. However, the CDU's popularity has taken a beating recently, as the federal government is under pressure over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Söder enjoys higher national poll ratings compared to Laschet, which could make him a more competitive candidate. However, Laschet had the political support of the CDU leadership.

Outgoing Chancellor Merkel had said she will stay out of the competition to decide her possible successor.

