Germany marks first-ever National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorist Violence

In Germany, there are three cases of violent extremism that stand out in recent memory: the series of murders committed by the neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground (NSU) from 2000 to 2007, the 2016 Islamist attack on the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin and the racist killing spree in the city of Hanau in February 2020.

On Friday, the victims of these attacks will be remembered when Germany marks its very first National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Terrorist Violence. The date, March 11, has special significance — it's also the European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism, created after a series of bombings on trains in Madrid killed 191 people and injured more than 2,000 on March 11, 2004.

Ahead of a planned memorial for German victims of terrorism in Berlin, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke of those who had been affected. "These attacks have dramatically changed the lives of so many people. Many, with a great amount of strength, are still fighting their way back to their normal lives. We must not abandon them," she said.

Faeser's portfolio includes domestic security, and she vowed that Germany's national security services and domestic intelligence were doing all they could to help survivors and prevent further attacks.

Faeser, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, took office only three months ago. She acknowledged that the Interior Ministry is just as responsible for failures as it is for successes in averting danger. Politicians can misjudge situations, she said, and the relevant authorities can make mistakes in dealing with the survivors of attacks or the relatives of victims.

It is with this in mind, she said, that she wants Germany's new coalition government, which also includes the Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), to focus more on helping these groups and raising awareness of their situation.

"The way we deal with those affected should be more empathetic and respectful," Faeser said.

Scaled-down memorial

The memorial at Berlin's Kronprinzenpalais, a former Prussian palace, will be small in scale due to the ongoing surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant across Germany.

Beside Faeser, the president of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth, and terrorism expert Petra Terhoeven from the University of Göttingen are scheduled to speak.

Organizers stressed that future, hopefully bigger, events will feature comments from terror survivors and their loved ones. Pascal Kober, the federal government's commissioner for victims of terrorism, told DW that the point of the memorial was not only to remind victims and their families that they are not alone, but that "we, too, have been touched" by what happened to them.

Terrorist and extremist violence, Kober said, were also attacks on Germany's free and democratic society.

Andreas Schwartz, one of Germany's victims of terrorism, can appreciate the choice of March 11 for the memorial.

"But the main day of remembrance, as far as I am concerned, remains December 19," he told DW. It was on this day in 2016 that Islamist extremist Anis Amri killed 12 people at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz square when he drove a truck into a Christmas market. A 13th victim later died from long-term effects of the attack, and more than 100 were injured.

Schwartz, 52, was among the latter, and continues to suffer from heart problems brought on by post-traumatic stress.

"I am not OK," said Schwartz, speaking to DW from his Berlin apartment. "That whole thing" — he has to pause for a moment before he mentions Breitscheidplatz — "broke me."

The images of that day, he said, are burned deep into his soul. He used to be a truck driver himself, but found he could not continue in that line of work.

'Victimized a second time'

Schwartz said the years since the attack have been an ordeal. "The way we have been dealt with has gone completely wrong," he said, adding that he and other victims have had to jump through so many hoops and seek out so many "expert opinions" just "to get our rights, it's a catastrophe."

When the new Victim Compensation Act(OEG) was being drafted, he said, the victims demanded that one doctor's opinion be enough. "And all authorities should have to adhere to that," he said.

In the end, lawmakers didn't listen. "We are actually being victimized a second time — by the authorities," Schwartz said bitterly.

He has spoken with many politicians and attended parliamentary investigation committees. They always said that things would get better. "The question is just when?" Sometimes, it seems to him "that they just want to stall."

Only 5 hours of therapy

Schwartz said it's been frustrating to run into bureaucratic hurdles while trying to get the help he needs. He said his trauma therapist told the State Office for Health and Social Affairs that he needed at least 30 hours of therapy — but only five hours were approved.

"How is a person who has been traumatized supposed to regain their normal footing," with only five hours of therapy, he said.

Commissioner Pascal Kober, who has also worked as a pastor and military chaplain, admitted there was room for improvement — for example, making sure that victims are cared for by the same personnel throughout their recovery. He said they had already made some strides since the new government came into power, but that there was more work to be done.

A wish for Remembrance Day: 'Unbureaucratic, quick help'

Schwartz survived the Breitscheidplatz attack severely traumatized. He considers it a success that he has now been granted 60% disability benefits, but it doesn't reflect well on German institutions that he had to hire a lawyer to get that far. His wish for the future is "unbureaucratic, quick help" for other victims of terrorist violence.

He is very concerned that there could be another assault in Germany at any time. After the attack in Berlin, it emerged that assailant Anis Amri had long been known to the authorities and for a time had been under surveillance as a suspicious person. They believed he was capable of carrying out an attack, yet he was not stopped before it was too late.

That's another reason Schwartz has cautioned lawmakers and police to think carefully about how they deal with terrorist threats.

"We must not allow any terror, no matter which corner it comes — whether left-wing, right-wing or Islamist violence," he said.

Chronicle of the NSU murders A mysterious string of murders For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Unsuccessful bank robbery The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Zschäpe turns herself in Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The truth comes out In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU claim responsibility Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Verbal slip-ups Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial service in Berlin On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Solidarity with the victims On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Beate Zschäpe lone survivor Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Beate Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013.Over 800 witnesses were heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Life sentence Beate Zschäpe was given a life sentence. She was found guilty of joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Though there was no evidence that she herself was present at the scene of the crimes, the judges felt that the "particular severity of guilt" required for a life sentence applied.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The co-accused Ralf Wohlleben received 10 years for procuring weapons for the NSU, co-accused Holger G. got three years for providing false identity papers. Another co-accused, Andre E, received two and a half years for providing the NSU with rail passes in his and his wife's name. He also allegedly rented a mobile home which the cell drove to Cologne to carry out a bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Long lasting impact When conservative politician Walter Lübcke was murdered by a neo-Nazi activist in 2019, his name was also found on the 'list of enemies' for targetted killings. Lübcke had come under attack from the far-right following a speech he made in 2015 defending the decision to take in refugees from the Syrian war.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Securty agency failings The federal and the state parliaments launched investigations to shed light on the security authorities' failures in the NSU case: The role of paid informants, the lack of cooperation between the various intelligence agencies and state interior ministries, which are responsible for police in the respective states, and allegations of systemic racism on the part of German authorities. Author: Anna Peters / nh



