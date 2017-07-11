Germany: Man shoots woman then himself in court

A man shot a woman and then himself on Thursday on the grounds of the district court of the German city of Celle, just north of Hanover, a police spokeswoman told German news agency dpa.

The circumstances surrounding the crime are now being investigated, the spokeswoman added.

She could not confirm whether there was a relationship between the perpetrator and the victim, adding it was not clear yet whether the shooting was connected with an appointment at the court.

"Attention, we have a police situation on Mühlenstraße. We are on site. Please refrain from asking questions for the time being," Celle police said on Twitter, naming the street where the Celle district court (Amtsgericht Celle) is located.

More to follow...