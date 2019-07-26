Germany: Man killed with 'sword' in Stuttgart

Police have arrested a suspect after a widespread manhunt in the southern German city. A man was stabbed in broad daylight with what was described as a "sword."
A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in Stuttgart on Wednesday with a weapon described as a "sword."
The man was attacked in a street in the late afternoon, police said.
Witnesses called police after the attack, which occurred during a dispute. The victim succumbed to his injuries despite rescue efforts.
The suspect fled by bicycle.
Police later arrested a man following a widespread search. The suspect was due to be questioned on Thursday.
The attack happened in the Fasanenhof area of Stuttgart, a residential district in the city's south.
German tabloid Bild reported the victim was a German Kazakh.
Stuttgart is the capital of the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, and is the sixth-largest city in Germany. It is very wealthy, with several major German companies headquartered there, including several major carmakers. It is generally regarded as one of Germany's safest cities.
aw/rt (AFP, dpa)
