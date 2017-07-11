 Germany: Man jailed for killing lover with Samurai sword | News | DW | 18.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Man jailed for killing lover with Samurai sword

Prosecutors said the man killed his girlfriend in a jealous fit of drunken rage after she did not return home from a party.

A Katana sword

Samurai swords are dangerous weapons that still can be ordered online

A 37-year-old man from the western German town of Herford was sentenced to six years behind bars by a German court on Friday for killing his girlfriend with a samurai sword in January 2021. 

According to prosecutors in the western city of Bielefeld, the couple got into an argument, which was reportedly about the woman's sex life, the day after the 42-year-old did not come home from a party.

As the argument escalated, the man stabbed her in the abdomen with a 75 centimeter (29.5 inch) samurai sword he had ordered online. The woman then bled to death. 

Prosecutors said the man committed the act in a fit of rage and jealousy. He recorded an extremely high blood alcohol level after the incident. 

In the man's statements to investigators, he acknowledged the crime, however, he said there were many gaps in his memory of the incident. 

According to the judges, the man had limited control of his faculties when he committed the crime, and was therefore convicted of manslaughter. The court also said both the man and the victim were alcoholics, and he would be ordered to be incarcerated at a rehabilitation facility. 

In January, a German court sentenced a 31-year-old Jordanian man to 14 years for the brutal murder of a man he lived with briefly. The court said he would be detained in a psychiatric hospital to undergo psychological therapy.

Last year, the man killed his former flatmate with a samurai sword in front of the victim's 12-year-old daughter.

dpa contributed to this report

DW recommends

Drunk man armed with samurai sword, starter pistol arrested in Germany

Police in the German town of Grünstadt had to subdue an intoxicated man carrying a samurai sword and firing blanks from a starter pistol into the air.  

Advertisement