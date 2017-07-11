Germany: Man in wheelchair flashes gun in Cologne train station

Cologne police were searched the city's central station on Friday for an allegedly armed man in a wheelchair. Federal police units were also deployed to help with the search in the west German city.

The authorities described the man as big, between 65 and 70 years of age, and using a red wheelchair to move.

Video showed that the unidentified man rolled into the station just before 4:00 p.m. local time (14:00 UTC) and flashed a fire arm before leaving.The background behind the incident remain unclear.

The officials asked the public to provide information.