 Germany: Man in wheelchair flashes gun in Cologne train station | News | DW | 02.10.2020

News

Germany: Man in wheelchair flashes gun in Cologne train station

German police are searching for an allegedly armed elderly man in a wheelchair after he flashed a gun in a Cologne train station. The authorities have asked the public for information.

Stock photo of a pistol (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Gabbert)

Cologne police were searched the city's central station on Friday for an allegedly armed man in a wheelchair. Federal police units were also deployed to help with the search in the west German city.

The authorities described the man as big, between 65 and 70 years of age, and using a red wheelchair to move.

Video showed that the unidentified man rolled into the station just before 4:00 p.m. local time (14:00 UTC) and flashed a fire arm before leaving.The background behind the incident remain unclear.

The officials asked the public to provide information.

