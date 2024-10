Germany: Man dies after standoff with police in Bochum

German police officers called upon the help of special units after a man attacked officers with a hammer and locked himself inside his apartment in the western German city of Bochum.

German police authorities were looking into a situation where a man died from a gunshot wound following an altercation with the police.

Residents in the western German city of Bochum, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, called police officers on Friday afternoon when they noticed a man throwing things out of his window.

What happened in Bochum?

A joint statement by the public prosecutor's office in Bochum and the Essen police headquarters said the man stepped out of his apartment when police arrived and attacked officers in the hallway with a hammer.

Police officials tried de-escalating the situation, but the man went back to his apartment and locked himself in, the statement read.

Special police units were called in because officers were unsure about whether the man had more weapons.

The man, who was 32-years-old, was hit by two shots and died at the scene.

Police say that initial indication points to a man struggling with mental illness.

They said they are investigating the situation, including the gunfire that ultimately killed the man, to learn more.

rm/rmt (dpa, AFP)