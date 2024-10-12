Germany: Man dies after standoff with police in Bochum

German police officers called upon the help of special police units after a man attacked officers with a hammer and locked himself inside his apartment in the western German city of Bochum.

German police authorities were looking into a situation where a man died from a gunshot wound following an altercation with the police.

Residents in the western German city of Bochum in North Rhine Westphalia called police officers on Friday afternoon when they noticed a man throwing things out of his window.

What do we know about the incident?

A joint statement by the public prosecutor's office in Bochum and the Essen police headquarters said the man stepped out of his apartment when police arrived and attacked officers in the hallway with a hammer.

Police authorities tried de escalating the situation, but the man went back to his apartment and locked himself in, the statement read.

Special police units were then called because officers were unsure about whether the man had more weapons.

The man, who was 32-years-old, was hit by two shots and died on the spot.

Police say that initial indication points to a struggle with mental illness. They said they are investigating the situation as well as his shooting to death to learn more.

rm/rmt (dpa, AFP)