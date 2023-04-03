  1. Skip to content
Firefighters standing outside the Klinikum am Urban hospital in Berlin
Firefighters were able to put out the fire by Monday morningImage: Dominik Totaro/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany: Man arrested after starting fire in Berlin hospital

54 minutes ago

Four people were seriously injured in the blaze that police say was started by a man who wanted to be admitted to the hospital.

Police arrested a man suspected of starting a fire at the Klinikum am Urban hospital in Berlin on Monday.

The overnight blaze caused severe injuries to four people, including three patients and a nurse.

What we know happened so far

Police said the 48-year-old man is believed to have set fire to two hospital beds in the corridor on the third floor of the building.

Smoke from the fire drifted into the elevator shafts. One person who was stuck in a lift at the time was taken to intensive care in another hospital after suffering from smoke poisoning.

The suspect also allegedly tried to set fire to a bin in the hospital's foyer but was prevented by firefighters.

Police said the man was not a patient at the hospital but had wanted to be admitted there.

They are investigating the suspect for arson.

Hospitals have to follow strict regulations which prohibit beds from being left in corridors as they can pose a safety risk.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that it was not yet known whether the beds that were set alight overnight were in violation of the regulations or not.

ab/rc (dpa, AP)

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics4 hours ago
