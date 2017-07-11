 Germany: Lufthansa subsidiary SunExpress to shut down | News | DW | 23.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Lufthansa subsidiary SunExpress to shut down

Almost 1,200 employees will be affected by the closure. The airline industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and Lufthansa is still considering a €9 billion government bailout.

A SunExpress plane (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

Lufthansa's leisure subsidiary SunExpress Germany is to shut down, it was announced on Tuesday.

SunExpress is an operation conducted by Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, along with two other airline operators, and employs roughly 1,200 people.

Read more: Germany: Solitary billionaire threatens Lufthansa bailout package

"Flight operations by SunExpress Germany, a subsidiary of Turkish SunExpress, will be ended shortly and an orderly liquidation process begun," a SunExpress spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman added the leisure airline "will take on responsibility by working through possible solutions in the coming weeks with workers and social partners."

Outstanding flights with SunExpress will be transferred to its Turkish partner, Eurowings or other airlines and bookings already in place would automatically be altered.

Watch video 03:08

Shareholder keen on taking over Lufthansa?

Coronavirus fallout leads to potential bailout

The global coronavirus pandemic has hit the airline industry hard. Lufthansa is currently pondering a €9 billion ($10 billion) government bailout to ensure its survival. However, the deal is stalling as it has yet to be agreed by shareholders.

SunExpress has suffered greatly during the recent crisis with almost all its fleet grounded between April 2 and May 31.

Watch video 01:04

Lufthansa bailout up in the air

From June 1, the leisure airline resumed domestic flights within Turkey, followed by international flights connecting other countries to Turkish holiday destinations.

SunExpress Germany was founded in June 2011 as a subsidiary of SunExpress and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The flight operations of SunExpress Germany focussed mainly on charter and holiday flights to holiday destinations out of Turkey.

Video: Coronavirus aftermath: Lufthansa bailout up in the air

jsi/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Lufthansa loses spot on Germany's DAX stock index

For the first time in over 30 years, Lufthansa will no longer be listed in the top division of Germany's stock exchange. Although the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, the airline already faced problems before the pandemic. (05.06.2020)  

Ryanair condemns Lufthansa aid package

Europe's biggest low budget airline has said a €9 billion government rescue package for the German flag carrier amounts to an "illegal subsidy." Ryanair's CEO said Lufthansa is "addicted to state aid." (26.05.2020)  

Germany: Solitary billionaire threatens Lufthansa bailout package

Heinz Hermann Thiele, a 79-year-old billionaire, has threatened to scuttle a bailout package for Lufthansa after buying up extra shares. The airline has warned it may apply for bankruptcy protection if the deal fails. (17.06.2020)  

Advertisement