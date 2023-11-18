Germany lose to Turkey in Nagelsmann's home debut

Germany's lackluster preparations for a home tournament at Euro 2024 took another blow on Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann was not able to stop the rot as his side lost 3-2 to Turkey in his first home match in charge.

After a win and a draw in his first two matches, Julian Nagelsmann added a loss to his early record as Germany coach after a dispiriting evening for his side in Berlin.

Any German nerves, in a match played in front of an vociferous crowd due to Berlin's significant Turkish population, appeared soothed early on when Kai Havertz turned in Leroy Sané's cross after five minutes.

But Turkey, who have already qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany, were not fazed, stringing some nice passages of play together before Ferdi Kadioglu hammered an equalizer past Kevin Trapp in the German goal.

Germany's defensive failings, so evident in recent years, showed themselves again just before halftime as a routine cross found its way to Kenan Yildiz, who tucked away his first international goal at the back post. Those nerves were jangling again.

Just as they had in the first half, Germany flew out of the traps in the second. Four minutes in, Niclas Füllkrug cut inside to finish a slick counterattack, led by Florian Wirtz, and register his tenth goal in just 12 international matches.

The frenetic tempo continued, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Özcan striking the post for Turkey before the visitors were handed a chance to take the lead again. Havertz handled the ball in the box and Yusuf Sari did the honors from the penalty spot on 71 minutes.

A Germany debut for Marvin Duksch, at 29, was perhaps the most memorable thing Germany produced from that point on. It is a sign of the times.

More to follow...