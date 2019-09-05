 Germany: Long jail terms handed out in campsite sex abuse trial | News | DW | 05.09.2019

News

Germany: Long jail terms handed out in campsite sex abuse trial

The defendants were accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls and producing child pornography in over 450 cases.

The campsite where the crimes took place

A court in western Germany on Thursday sentenced two men to hefty jail terms for the systematic sexual abuse of children at a campsite in the small town of Lügde.

The verdict brings to a close one of the biggest child abuse trials in post-war German history. 

The details

  • The main defendant, Andreas V., was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
  • His co-defendant and neighbour, Mario S., received 12 years
  • Furthermore, they will both be held in preventative custody after serving their time.

Read more: Child sex abuse at German campsite: How authorities failed the victims

'Repugnant' crimes

The regional court in Detmold heard testimony from 33 witnesses, including 16 victims. At the start of the trial in late June, the presiding judge, Anke Grudda, had said she was "stunned" by the scale and the "undoubtedly repugnant" nature of the crimes.

Local police and youth workers also faced investigations for dereliction of duty. Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, called the situation a "debacle."

Despite the lengthy sentences handed out, the prosecution had initially requested a 14 year sentence for Andreas V.

What is the background to the case?

More than 40 children between the ages of 3 and 14 are said to have been sexually abused on the campsite between 2008 and 2018. The three defendants confessed to nearly all the charges brought against them. Andreas V., who lived there permanently, faced 298 criminal charges. His 34-year-old neighbor Mario S. had also confessed to sexually abusing children. He also watched and directed abuse via online chat with a third defendant, 49-year-old Heiko V., who was given a two-year suspended sentence in a separate trial. Police evaluated some 14 terabytes of material, including more than 3 million photos and 86,000 videos.

Authorities' failings

Family liaison officers visited the main suspect's campsite plot every week after he was entrusted with foster children. Despite several warning signs of abuse, welfare workers failed to take any action. Files on Andreas V. were later manipulated and even deleted to avoid evidence of negligence. Police were accused of inaction and also came under added fire for losing a suitcase full of evidence.

km/rt (AFP, dpa)

