Germany: Leipzig rocked by second night of violence over eviction of squatters

Around 200 to 300 people gathered in Leipzig's Connewitz district on Friday for the second night of violent protests, decrying the eviction of a squatter house earlier this week. Protesters threw stones and bricks at a police station and arriving officers, set garbage cans on fire and laid burning barricades in the street, according to police. Two police cars collided — an event which was noisily cheered by demonstrators.

"Several stones were thrown at our task forces and vehicles," a police spokeswoman said. Eight police officers were injured, while six police vehicles were damaged.

The unscheduled protest prompted the authorities to deploy riot police

Riot police and a helicopter were deployed to the scene. The officers used tear gas against the demonstrators, who were mostly hooded and dressed in black.

After the protest, which lasted for around 45 minutes, some residents helped to remove the barricades and clean burning garbage cans from the streets.

Berlin police break up protest against coronavirus policy

During Thursday night's demonstration of around 100 people, police reported seeing similar actions. That night saw 22 arrests, with protesters charged with breach of the peace, attempted bodily harm, dangerous interference in air traffic and property damage.

Protesters gathered on both nights over eviction of a squatter house on Wednesday, after the owner filed a criminal complaint for trespassing. Further demonstrations are planned for Saturday evening.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Out and about Leipzig is booming — the city is currently growing by over 10,000 new inhabitants per year. Young people in particular are drawn here. They are what make up the young and creative charm of the place. For instance, on the Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse, known locally as KarLi, you can find a mix of bars, unusual shops and some adventurous lofts in former factory buildings.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Happening Plagwitz A must-see attraction is the Plagwitz district with its Karl-Heine-Strasse. Here, the city's unfinished charm is evident: new pubs have opened next to former factories and cheap studios and offices attract artists and start-up companies, while graffiti adorns the buildings that have not yet been developed. Many art, cultural and street events take place here, like the 'Westpaket' flea market.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Going out for every taste Leipzig has many restaurants and cafes — which have reopened in compliance with strict COVID-19 rules — where you can enjoy the atmosphere of the old town. The club scene has also had a revival. At the legendary Distillery Club, for example, cocktails can once again be enjoyed in the new outdoor seating area while the DJ is spinning some tunes. Dancing, however, remains strictly forbidden.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Charm of decay The many vacant areas in the city leave room for new ideas to develop. Former industrial buildings are now being used as a location for parties and events. But there are many buildings that remain empty and disused — this in and of itself can be a fascinating derelict discovery of its own.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Art instead of cotton A renowned example of innovative development is the conversion of a former cotton mill factory building. With studios, galleries and exhibitions, this is the epicenter of Leipzig's art scene. The Eigen und Art gallery is based in this compound. It made the New Leipzig School — a modern art movement — known internationally with Neo Rauch being the most famous representative of this movement.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Modern university with a long tradition Leipzig is a popular student city. Leipzig University was founded in 1409, making it the second-oldest in Germany. Famous poets like Gotthold Ephraim Lessing and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe studied here. The centrally located main building of the university with the church — which got a new look in 2012 — brings student life into the heart of the city.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig From mining industry to water resort Everything here can be reached by bicycle — including the man-made lakes surrounding Leipzig — of which there are many. A popular gathering place is the Cospudener See, an artifically constructed lake . Originally, this was a deep opencast mine. It was later flooded and made into a swimming lake. Its shore is where you'll find Saxony's longest sandy beach!

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Places to breathe deeply Leipzig's inner-city has many green spaces, like the Lene-Voigt-Park (pictured) and the Clara-Zetkin-Park, which get a lot of use when the weather is good, especially during the summer months. Predominantly young people spend their time here playing volleyball, barbequing or simply lounging in a hammock.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig The Wave Gothic Festival Every year at Pentecost an extraordinary spectacle happens in Leipzig's parks. Thousands of people dressed in black flock to the Wave Gothic Festival — the biggest of its kind in the world. For three days, "goths" put themselves on show while also attending concerts and parties. But not all of them wear just black — outfits include opulent Victorian dresses, wigs and artistic headwear.

Germany from A to Z: Leipzig Bach, choirs and modern rock Leipzig, home to the Gewandhaus concert hall and orchestra, as well as the famous Thomaner boys' choir, is a city of music. Tour guides will tell you composer Johann Sebastian Bach lived and worked here from 1723 until 1750. Leipzig is also where Die Prinzen (The Princes), one of Germany's most successful bands, come from. Music, alternative living and young people — you could say: Leipzig rocks! Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



lc/dj (dpa, AFP)