Left Party set to make comeback in German election

Early projections say Germany's socialist Left Party has managed to get reelected into the Bundestag, with a historically high result. This comes after a successful election campaign.

Early projections put the socialist Left Party at over 8%, nearly twice as much as they garnered in the last election in 2021, when they won only 4.9% of the vote.

Last year was a political nightmare for the Left Party: In January 2024, their former parliamentary group leader, Sahra Wagenknecht, founded her own eponymous party, then they saw their European Union representation cut in half to just 2.7%. The 2024 state elections were also a disaster, with the party losing its traditional foothold in eastern Germany. Their only state premier failed to hang on in Thuringia, while the party barely made it into Saxony's state parliament and was kicked out of Brandenburg entirely.

Little wonder that few believed that the Left Party, known as Die Linke in German, would have much success in the parliamentary elections on February 23.

Renegade offshoot loses steam

During the last weeks of the campaign it looked increasingly likely that the Left Party could clear the 5% hurdle needed to enter the Bundestag as the renegade Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) lost support.

The shift is likely due to a change in party leadership last October, with Jan van Aken and Ines Schwerdtner replacing Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan, who were unable to halt the party's steady loss in support.

The Left Party's new leadership could be helping to turn around the party's fortunes Image: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa/picture alliance

The duo had only been in office a few weeks when Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition collapsed, forcing a vote of no confidence that saw him call for an early election. Without their now estranged coalition partner, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the environmentalist Green Party were unable to form a majority in the Bundestag.

Fierce criticism of the SPD and Greens

In the wake of the government collapse last November, the Left Party quickly presented an election program focused on social and economic policy, which was adopted at its party conference in January. They accuse the SPD and Greens of having done nothing to combat the mounting affordability crisis in recent years.

"People realize that the Left Party is credibly fighting for social issues, that no one else is doing it, that we are the only ones taking on the rich," party co-leader Ines Schwerdtner told DW.

To reduce poverty, she has proposed abolishing the value-added tax on basic foodstuffs, hygiene products and public transport tickets. Currently, up to 19% VAT is charged on these items — almost a fifth of what consumers pay at the register.

Wealth tax to combat inequality

To finance these plans, the party wants to increase state revenue with a graduated wealth tax: 1% for people in possession of €1 million, 5% from €50 million and 12% from €1 billion.

"Millions of hard-working people have created this extreme wealth," party co-leader Jan van Aken told conference-goers, adding there was enough money to go around, it is just being misallocated. "We have to get it back so that we can all live well again."

Germany's economic dilemma: spend or save? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To allow Germany to borrow more again, the Left Party also wants to reform the debt brake enshrined in the constitution. Loosened from the constraints of the debt break, the party would spend an additional €200 billion on the modernization of crumbling infrastructure. Financially ailing companies would also receive state support in exchange for long-term job guarantees and collective agreements, in addition to agreeing to keep their locations in Germany.

Clear stance against the far right

The party regards the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as its main opponent in the Bundestag elections.

"Not an inch for the fascists," van Aken said at the recent convention in Berlin. "We on the left always oppose attempts to divide our society and incitement against migrants."

A former United Nations biological weapons inspector, van Aken also addressed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine as a violation of international law.

"We on the left are against all war and stand for peace," he said but made a distinction between militarization and other potential routes to end the conflict. "We need more diplomacy in Ukraine, not more weapons. Without freedom and democracy in Ukraine, there will be no peace."

Elders to the rescue

This article was originally published in German. It was first published on January 18, 2025 and later updated to reflect news developments.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.