German public transport takes a step forward

PoliticsGermanyGerman public transport takes a step forward Leonie von Hammerstein3 hours ago3 hours agoWhen the German government trialled a heavily reduced public transport ticket last summer, it proved to be highly popular. Now, the government has come up with a long-term alternative. For only 49 Euros, ticket holders can travel across the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4QjT2