German public transport takes a step forward

Leonie von Hammerstein
3 hours ago

When the German government trialled a heavily reduced public transport ticket last summer, it proved to be highly popular. Now, the government has come up with a long-term alternative. For only 49 Euros, ticket holders can travel across the country.

Fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum

Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Conflicts54 minutes ago
