Germany launches military reform to tackle cyber threats

The German military is setting up a new central command and a new branch of the armed forces focusing on cyber warfare to operate alongside the army, the air force and the navy.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a major restructuring of the military on Thursday.

The changes include the establishment of a fourth branch of the armed forces that specializes in electronic warfare and cyberoperations, which will operate alongside the army, the air force and the navy.

The Cyber and Information Space (CIR) will be tasked with fending off cyberattacks, protecting electronic infrastructure and analyzing disinformation and other hybrid threats.

It's the latest step in an overhaul of the German army, or Bundeswehr, that was launched in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"No one should have the idea of attacking us as a NATO territory. We have to convey this credibly and truthfully," Pistorius told a press conference in Berlin.

He said the Bundeswehr would need an additional €6.5 billion ($7.06 billion) in its budget for 2025.

German military under new central command

The four branches of the military will operate under new central command, combining two previously separate structures for domestic and foreign deployments.

This central command is intended to enable quick decision-making, eliminate overlap, and also act as a unified point of contact for NATO.

Pistorius has repeatedly said the German military must become "war-ready" in response to threats from Russia.

"I am convinced it is one of the few words that really describes correctly the imperative here," he told reporters in Berlin.

"I respect the fact that others struggle with the word, but I also note that most who do have no problem with the substance behind it."

Pistorius did not make any announcements on a possible reintroduction of military service — which has been debated in recent months — but said he planned to present a paper on various models later this month.

zc/dj (dpa, Reuters, AP)