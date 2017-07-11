Germany launches antitrust probe against Apple

Germany's top antitrust watchdog on Monday launched an investigation into Apple's business dealings.

The Bonn-based Federal Cartel Office (FCO) wants to determine whether the tech giant abused its market dominance.

Watch video 11:28 Why Big Tech is under fire around the world

How will the FCO conduct its investigation?

As a first step, the watchdog will assess whether the company has a "paramount significance across markets" that stifles competition.

"A key focus of the investigation will be the operation of the App Store, as in many cases it empowers Apple to influence the operations of third parties," FCO President Andreas Mundt said.

After the first stage of the investigation, the FCO will look into complaints from other companies regarding Apple's business dealings. Most notably, the watchdog will look into the firm's alleged restrictions of users tied to the new iOS 14.5 operating system.

The FCO will also look into a complaint from app developers regarding Apple's system for in-app purchases.

What did Apple say in response to the probe?

In response to the probe, Apple noted that its App Store supports thousands of jobs in Germany.

"We look forward to discussing our approach with the FCO and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns," an Apple spokesperson said.

Apple is the fourth big tech company to be investigated in Germany, with the watchdog having also launched probes into the practices of Alphabet's Google, Facebook and Amazon.

wd/rt (AFP, Reuters)