Germany: Last Generation activists blockade Berlin streets

Hundreds of climate protesters took part in the blockade, hours before another rally — against sending arms to Ukraine — was due to take place in the German capital.

Activists from the climate protection movement Last Generation disrupted traffic in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday, police said.

A police spokeswoman said more some 800 protesters blocked streets near the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column.

Organizers said up to 1,500 people took part in the demonstration, supported by two other groups, the Parents Against the Fossil Industry initiative and researchers from Scientist Rebellion Germany.

They later held a rally on the Strasse des 17. June (Street of the 17th of June), whose name refers to the June 1953 uprising in communist East Germany.

Anti-war protest also scheduled

The climate change blockade began shortly before thousands of people were expected to begin gathering at the Brandenburg Gate for an unrelated rally against arms deliveries to Ukraine called by left-wing populist politician Sahra Wagenknecht.

The Strasse des 17. Juni runs next to the seat of Germany's parliament and is a major connection between downtown Berlin and the western suburbs.

Police said the protesters did not break any laws during the rally Image: Nadja Wohlleben/REUTERS

During the climate rally, some protesters sat on the pavement while others remained standing. Despite a reputation for causing property damage and using powerful glue to attach their hands to the pavement, police said the activists had not broken the law on Saturday.

