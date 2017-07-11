Germany: Large fire at Stuttgart bus depot

A large fire has ripped through a bus depot in Stuttgart in southwestern Germany, destroying up to 20 buses.

According to local publication the Stuttgarter Zeitung, citing the police and fire department's initial assessment, only two people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 200 emergency personnel attended the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control

What do we know so far?

The fire broke out at the Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen depot in Gaisberg, in the east of the city.

Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that a fire alarm alerted the fire department to the blaze around 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

According to the publication, 210 emergency personnel descended on the scene to help douse the flames. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within a few hours, and will continue working through the night.

The cause of the fire is now the subject of an investigation with mechanical faults and arson not being ruled out.

Stuttgart police warned residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed. Police also made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.