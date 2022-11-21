  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
10 images
TravelGermany
Marco Müller
2 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4CxKt
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People injured in an earthquake in the region of Cianjur in West Java are treated at a hospital.

Indonesia earthquake: Widodo in Cianjur as death toll rises

Catastrophe1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

BusinessNovember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Emsland Nuclear Power Station in Lingen, Germany

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Business18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cooling towers 4 and 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Science2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage