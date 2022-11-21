While it's not quite as ancient as the Cheops Pyramid in Egypt, this pyramid is still almost 200 years old. It stands in the center of Karlsruhe's market and is the tomb of the city's founder Karl Wilhelm von Baden-Durlach. It was built between 1823 to 1825 and is almost seven meters (22 ft) high. It's the main landmark of Karlsruhe and a popular meeting place for both locals and tourists.