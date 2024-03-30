Germany: Knife-wielding man killed by Nienburg police

Police said a 47-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly attacking responding officers with a knife.

German police shot dead a man armed with a knife in the city of Nienburg, in the state of Lower Saxony on Saturday.

The man had allegedly been threatening his girlfriend and then went on to attack police.

A police officer and service dog were seriously injured during the incident according to Nienburg authorities.

What police have said

Police said the 46-year-old man had been threatening his girlfriend with a knife at around 9:55 a.m. (0855 UTC/GMT).

She had been able to flee and informed police who then responded.

Police said the man did not comply with orders and attacked them with a knife after which he was shot several times and was killed.

"During the longer police operation, the man did not comply with the officers' requests and attacked them with a knife. Multiple gunshots were fired, which resulted in the 46-year-old fatally injured," Nienburg police said in a statement on Facebook.

An injured policewoman was taken to hospital by helicopter with police saying she was "no longer in mortal danger."

Local newspaper Die Harke cited eyewitnesses as saying several shots had been heard.

kb/rc (AFP, dpa. DW sources)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.