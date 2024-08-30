  1. Skip to content
Germany: Knife attack on bus injures 5

August 31, 2024

The incident comes amid growing worries over the increase in stabbings and other violent crimes in the country. Police say there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k7kv
A police vehicle in Germany
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the incident in the town of Siegen, police saidImage: Maximilian Koch/IMAGO

A woman stabbed and wounded five people in a bus in western Germany on Friday, police said.

The incident comes a week after a deadly knife attack that shook the country and forced the government to announce changes to security and asylum policies.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the incident in the town of Siegen.

Police said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

More to come…

sri/wd (AFP, dpa)