Germany: Knife attack on bus injures 5

The incident comes amid growing worries over the increase in stabbings and other violent crimes in the country. Police say there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

A woman stabbed and wounded five people in a bus in western Germany on Friday, police said.

The incident comes a week after a deadly knife attack that shook the country and forced the government to announce changes to security and asylum policies.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the incident in the town of Siegen.

Police said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

More to come…

sri/wd (AFP, dpa)