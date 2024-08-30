Germany: Knife attack on bus injures 5

Breaking
CrimeGermany
Germany: Knife attack on bus injures 5August 31, 2024
Advertisement
A woman stabbed and wounded five people in a bus in western Germany on Friday, police said.
The incident comes a week after a deadly knife attack that shook the country and forced the government to announce changes to security and asylum policies.
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the incident in the town of Siegen.
Police said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.
More to come…
sri/wd (AFP, dpa)