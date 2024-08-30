Germany: Knife attack on bus injures 5

The incident comes amid growing worries over the increase in stabbings and other violent crimes in the country. Police say there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

A woman stabbed and wounded five people in a bus in western Germany on Friday evening, police said.

The 32-year-old suspect, a German national, was arrested after the incident in the town of Siegen.

At least 40 people were on the bus travelling to a city festival at the time of the attack.

Three of the five victims are in a life-threatening condition, one is seriously wounded and the fifth only lightly injured, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime. They said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

Germany's Bild tabloid reported that the attacker may have been suffering from mental health issues.

The incident comes a week after a deadly knife attack that shook the country and forced the government to announce changes to security and asylum policies.

More to come…

sri/wd (AFP, dpa)