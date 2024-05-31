Germany: Knife attack in Mannheim, suspect shot

Several people, including a police officer, were stabbed after a knife-wielding assailant reportedly attacked a right-wing protest in Germany's Mannheim.

A police officer was reportedly among those injured during a stabbing attack in the German city of Mannheim on Friday around midday.

Police said that a "firearm was used against the attacker," injuring the suspect. They added there was no further danger to the public.

"First responders, emergency services and a rescue helicopter have been deployed," they said.

The attack took place during a right-wing demonstration on one of Mannheim's central squares. Videos from the scene show civilians trying to subdue the attacker and him stabbing a police officer.

A different policeman eventually shoots the assailant while he is grappling with another man.

At least one officer sustained injuries during the attack Image: Rene Priebe/dpa/picture alliance

Motive for attack still unclear

In an online statement, police said they could not immediately provide details on the number of the victims or the severity of the injuries.

However, local newspaper Mannheimer Morgen cited a police spokesman as saying that one of the officers on the scene sustained severe injuries. Later, the DPA news agency said the officer was undergoing surgery.

Outspoken Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was due to speak at the event, which is a part of his "Open Eyes" tour. His organization "Pax Europa" said the 59-year-old Stürzenberger was among those injured.

Mannheim Mayor Christian Sprecht said he was "speechless" after the attack.

The right-leaning mayor urged the people not to speculate about the motives behind the attack before investigators publish their findings.

Chancellor Scholz says attacker should be punished 'severely'

Commenting on the attack in Mannheim, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his thoughts were with the victims of the stabbing rampage.

Germany's top leaders condemned the stabbing Image: Rene Priebe/dpa/picture alliance

"Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy," Scholz said. "The perpetrator has to be severely punished."

Separately, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser thanked the medical team and police officers at the scene, and wished for full recovery of the victims.

"The images of this brutal act of violence are disturbing," she said.

