Germany keeps distance from US cluster bombs for Ukraine

The US says its decision to deliver controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine has to do with needs on the ground. But allies' reaction, especially in Germany, has been ambivalent.

As Russia's war in Ukraine drags on, Germany finds itself in yet another policy bind. Unlike other weapons exports to Ukraine, which have been merely a matter of firepower, the United States giving Ukraine cluster munitions is a matter of principle.

Germany is one of more than 100 states that are party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which "prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of" the weapons.

Other NATO members that have signed this convention have also distanced themselves from the US's decision. Many human rights and arms control groups consider cluster munitions a violation of international law. They can contain hundreds of bomblets that, like a shotgun, splatter explosive shards across a wide area. That makes them effective at taking out a concentration of enemy forces, but also poses a particular threat to civilians.

Cluster bombs are imprecise, and what doesn't detonate on impact can lie around for years, maiming or killing people, including children, who come across them. Some cluster bombs have a "dud rate" of up to 40% — meaning huge numbers of bomblets remain dangerous for years.

Principled wiggle-room

German officials can largely sidestep the issue, calling the US delivery a "sovereign decision of the United States," as Chancellor Olaf Scholz did during a news conference on Monday with his Australian counterpart in Berlin.

However, given its leading role in the alliance arming Ukraine "for as long as necessary," as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said, Germany cannot remain completely silent when its bigger ally across the Atlantic wants to deliver a weapon that it is on record opposing.

"Ukraine finds itself in an exceptional situation and desperately needs the ammunition," Michael Roth, a lawmaker from the governing Social Democrats (SPD), told WDR, a public broadcaster.

The SPD has been historically an anti-war party, and Roth said he hopes that cluster munitions see little action. Relying instead on single projectiles, however, requires a huge boost in producing them. Ukraine is firing thousands of rounds every day, according to White House estimates.

Germany, one of the world's biggest arms exporters, could provide many of the bullets and shells Ukraine needs, but it has been unable to ramp up production. Essentially many shells in one, a cluster bomb serves as a deadly stop-gap measure to fill that need.

Those production "failures" preclude Germany from criticizing the US decision, Jürgen Hardt, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), said. "It would be pretty rich of us if we now said that cluster munitions can't be used," he told public broadcaster NDR.

During the NATO summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania, Germany announced another package of arms for Ukraine totaling €700 million ($770 million).

Green Party Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that backing Ukraine must comply with international law Image: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/picture alliance

Support, within international law

The Greens, a junior partner in the SPD-led coalition government, may find themselves with the least rhetorical room to maneuver. The party has roots in West Germany's peace movement of the 1970s and 1980s, but its top officials have been the most vocal supporters of arming Ukraine and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the US.

Still, the Greens rebuffed Ukraine's previous calls for cluster bombs and many still do, opposing their delivery on the grounds that the convention prohibits their use. "It is rightly banned," Anton Hofreiter, a Greens lawmaker, told the German news agency DPA.

That echoes earlier statements from Baerbock, a former Green Party leader, who has said that backing Ukraine must comply with international law.

That has angered German pacifists, who see the war in Ukraine as an escalatory spiral between Russia and the West, and are calling for a more forceful condemnation of banned weapons from their erstwhile anti-war allies in politics.

"Crimes committed by Russia do not release Ukraine from its international obligations," Jürgen Grässlin, a spokesperson for the German Peace Society, an anti-war group, said in a statement.

Different weapon, same debate

The ambivalence of many German policymakers amounts to a lot of "yelling and screaming," Jack Janes, a resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, told DW.

Ultimately, however, there is little Germany can do and it will always fall in line with US action. "There will be some heavy-duty moralizing on one side of it," the long-time Germany observer said, "At the same time, what is the effect? How does it help the other side of the goal, which is to break through?"

Janes was referring to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has so far been slow-going against dug-in Russian positions. US officials have acknowledged that the decision to provide cluster munitions is to give Ukrainian forces a boost.

The use of banned and controversial weapons is one reason for Ukraine's battlefield difficulties. Both sides are making use of mines, especially those designed to kill foot soldiers, which are also prohibited by international treaties that Germany has signed.

Nuclear weapons, armed drones, and arming others against common enemies are all American policy tools that have made German officials queasy for decades. Cluster bombs are the next iteration of an old debate.

"It's just going to be one of those discussions where people will quietly reach a conclusion that they can say, 'Oh my goodness, this is terrible. The war is terrible,'" Janes said. "And then get back to the question of how to win the war."

