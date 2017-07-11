Germany: Judge orders Hagen synagogue suspect to be remanded in custody

A 16-year-old accused of planning an "Islamist-motivated" attack on a synagogue in the western German city of Hagen was remanded in custody on Friday, the Düsseldorf prosecutors office said.

The young Syrian national who lives in Hagen was detained Thursday, and prosecutors said they will now apply for a formal arrest warrant, as their investigation has concluded that he was planning a criminal act.

Earlier Friday, the suspect's lawyer had demanded his client's release, telling Germany's DPA news agency that "no accusation has been substantiated" justifying further detention.

What do we know about the suspect?

Security sources have said the young man had contact on the messaging service Telegram with an known Islamist abroad and had discussed bomb making.

The suspect admitted having the discussion, however, he denied he wanted to attack the synagogue.

On Wednesday, authorities received a tip-off from an unknown foreign intelligence service citing the suspect's online communications and warning of an impending attack on the synagogue.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister, Herbert Reul, said the tip pointed to "an Islamist-motivated threat." Four people were initially arrested, and three were released shortly thereafter.

On Thursday, investigators searched the teenager's home but did not find any bomb-making material. Cellphones and other electronic material were seized and will be analyzed.

Watch video 01:18 German police detain 4 after threat to Hagen synagogue

wmr/rt (dpa,epd)